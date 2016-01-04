ACS Award For Research At An Undergraduate Institution: Thomas E. Goodwin

Sponsor: Research Corporation for Science Advancement
Citation: For blending green organic synthesis and mammalian chemical communication into a superb research experience for undergraduates at the interface of biology and chemistry.
Current position: Elbert L. Fausett Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Hendrix College
Education: B.S., chemistry, Ouachita Baptist University; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Arkansas
Goodwin on overcoming obstacles: “It was rather hard to get my research program ramped up in the early days with no startup funding, no reassigned time for research, no technical support staff, and no sabbaticals. It was a time when doing synthetic organic chemistry with undergraduates was not common. I was fortunate to get research grants in that first year from ACS Petroleum Research Fund and Research Corporation, and I am grateful for that early vote of confidence.”
What his colleagues say: “Tom is most proud of the accomplishments of his students, is grateful for his good fortune to guide them in the classroom and the research lab, and is enthusiastically committed to the concept and practice of research as chemical education.”—John Gupton, University of Richmond
