ALS Drug Firm Wins Takeda’s Backing

In its first private equity financing, the start-up Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals has received $5 million from Takeda Pharmaceutical to advance therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. Aquinnah says it is developing compounds that break down protein complexes found in the brains of the majority of ALS patients. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm was cofounded by Manfred Weigele, a chemist who earlier cofounded Ariad Pharmaceuticals.
