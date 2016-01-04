Ahmed Zewail Award In Ultrafast Science & Technology: Andrei Tokmakoff

Sponsor: Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by the Newport Corp.
Citation: For his contributions to the development of coherent two-dimensional infrared spectroscopy and its application to equilibrium and non-equilibrium molecular dynamics.
Current position: Henry G. Gale Distinguished Service Professor, University of Chicago
Education: B.S., chemistry, California State University, Sacramento; Ph.D., chemistry, Stanford University
Tokmakoff on his role models:“My scientific role models are those people that have stuck to their personal research goals through decades of ups and downs.”
What his colleagues say: “Andrei’s work is truly pioneering. He is one of two or three people in the world who have set the stage for a new field of optical spectroscopy, and he is the major actor on that stage. His experimental and theoretical work has changed the way we think about a variety of important and timely problems.”—Michael Fayer, Stanford University
