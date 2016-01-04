Air Products Moves On Chemical Spin-Off

Air Products & Chemicals is advancing plans to spin off its chemical business as Versum Materials. The industrial gases firm filed an initial Form 10 with the Securities & Exchange Commission indicating that it expects to complete the spin-off on the New York Stock Exchange by September or earlier. Air Products also unveiled the company’s logo (shown), which is intended to communicate moving forward, energy, and forward-thinking ideas taking flight.
