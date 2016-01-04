Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Alfred Bader Award In Bioinorganic Or Bioorganic Chemistry: Edward I. Solomon

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: Alfred R. Bader Fund

Citation: For developing spectroscopic methods and defining electronic structure contributions to function in electron transfer and dioxygen activation and reduction by copper and iron metalloenzymes.

Current position: Monroe E. Spaght Professor of Chemistry, Stanford University; professor of photon science, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Education: B.S., chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Ph.D., chemistry, Princeton University

Solomon on his current scientific goals: “I want to understand the general principles of O2 activation by Cu and Fe metalloenzyme active sites and how these relate to parallel active sites in heterogeneous and homogeneous catalysis. Also how the iron-oxo intermediates in heme enzymes relate to those in nonheme iron enzymes and how the different active sites used by nature in the reduction of O2 to water enable their oxidase versus proton pumping functions.”

What his colleagues say: “Ed Solomon has enormously impacted the depth, breadth, and eminence of bioinorganic chemistry by bringing spectroscopic methods and electronic structural-bonding insights to both protein-metal and synthetic model chemistries of numerous other research groups.”—Kenneth Karlin, Johns Hopkins University

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Keith Woerpel﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Burwell Lectureship To Charles Campbell
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fabio Ribeiro Wins Albert Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE