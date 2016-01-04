Alfred Burger Award In Medicinal Chemistry: Richard D. DiMarchi

Sponsor: Gilead Sciences
Citation: For the discovery of Humalog and the development of Forteo and rGlucagon. He pioneered the field of chemical biotechnology and mixed peptide agonists for the treatment of metabolic diseases.
Current position: Standiford H. Cox Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, and Linda & Jack Gill Chair in Biomolecular Sciences, Indiana University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Florida Atlantic University; Ph.D., biochemistry, Indiana University
DiMarchi on his biggest research challenge:“The overwhelming perspective that macromolecules were not ‘real’ drugs, largely because they were not oral and did not fit the perspective of more senior chemists trained in classical small-molecule medicinal chemistry.”
What his colleagues say:“Richard is readily recognized for the discovery of Humalog, the first human insulin analog approved for human use that was made using recombinant DNA. He subsequently contributed to the development of glucagon for low blood sugar and Forteo for osteoporosis, meeting the needs of millions of patients with endocrine diseases. His most recent work with glucagon-based mixed agonists for treatment of obesity has received global recognition.”—James P. Reilly, Indiana University
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter