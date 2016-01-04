Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Award For Volunteer Service To The American Chemical Society: H. N. Cheng

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: American Chemical Society

Citation: For his exemplary efforts and leadership in ACS Governance and for his consistent notable contributions in a large number of assignments.

Current position: research chemist, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Southern Regional Research Center

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Cheng on what gets him inspired: “I frequently get new ideas when I switch from one type of activity to another. For example, when I switch from scientific experiments to ACS volunteer work (or vice versa), the diversity of work provides new perspectives. The problems are also different, thus prompting different kinds of creativity.”

What his colleagues say:“The fact that he does so much in both research and professional services is due to his organizational, management, and planning skills; creativity; and work ethic.”—Atanu Biswas, USDA Agricultural Research Service

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For president-elect: H. N. Cheng
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For director-at-large: Harmon B. Abrahamson
Florida Award to Kevin M. Smith

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE