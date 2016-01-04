Award For Volunteer Service To The American Chemical Society: H. N. Cheng

Sponsor: American Chemical Society
Citation: For his exemplary efforts and leadership in ACS Governance and for his consistent notable contributions in a large number of assignments.
Current position: research chemist, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Southern Regional Research Center
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Cheng on what gets him inspired: “I frequently get new ideas when I switch from one type of activity to another. For example, when I switch from scientific experiments to ACS volunteer work (or vice versa), the diversity of work provides new perspectives. The problems are also different, thus prompting different kinds of creativity.”
What his colleagues say:“The fact that he does so much in both research and professional services is due to his organizational, management, and planning skills; creativity; and work ethic.”—Atanu Biswas, USDA Agricultural Research Service
