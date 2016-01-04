Bristol-Myers HIV R&D Will Go To ViiV

Bristol-Myers Squibb will sell its pipeline of investigational HIV medicines to ViiV Healthcare for $350 million plus potentially more than $2 billion in milestone payments. BMS, a pioneer in HIV drug discovery, says the deal is in keeping with its decision, announced in June 2015, to discontinue virology drug discovery. ViiV was formed in 2009 to combine the HIV drug businesses of GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.
