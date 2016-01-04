Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

#DitchtheMyth Puts EPA In Hot Water

by Jessica Morrison
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA broke federal laws when it used social media to promote its controversial Clean Water Rule, the Government Accountability Office concluded last month. That rule defines which waterways fall under the federal Clean Water Act, a pollution control and wetlands protection statute. The GAO investigation came at the request of Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), who questioned EPA’s use of taxpayer dollars to raise awareness of the rule. Appropriations laws for fiscal 2014 and 2015 prohibit EPA from using its funds for unauthorized publicity, propaganda, or grassroots lobbying. During its investigation, GAO confirmed that EPA engaged in promotional campaigns on Twitter, Facebook, and Tumblr from February 2014 through July 2015 for the rule. The agency said it used social media campaigns with hashtags #DitchtheMyth and #CleanWaterRules to clear up misinformation surrounding the rule. Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, is now raising questions about how the agency publicized its Clean Power Plan. That landmark air pollution rule, issued in 2015, will limit carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fuel-fired electricity-generating plants.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE