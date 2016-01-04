Elias J. Corey Award For Outstanding Original Contribution In Organic Synthesis By A Young Investigator: Phil Baran

Sponsor: Pfizer Endowment Fund
Citation: For the development of innovative methodology and its applications in the total synthesis of complex natural products.
Current position: professor, Darlene Shiley Chair in Chemistry, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla
Education: B.S., chemistry, New York University; Ph.D., chemistry, Scripps Research Institute
Baran on his biggest research challenge:“The biggest challenge has been securing funding to work on the biggest research challenges!”
What his colleagues say:“Professor Baran is the leader of his generation of organic chemists based on the creative nature, fearless approach, and sheer number of accomplishments already to his credit. The tougher the problem, the more interesting it is to Phil, and one gets the sense that there is nothing that he could not do when he sets his mind to it. The range of Phil’s accomplishments are legendary and include the total syntheses of the diabolically complex, biologically active natural products (+)-ingenol, palau’amine, axinellamines, massadines, ouabagenin, kapakahines, chartelline, welwithinolinones, cortistatin, haouamine, vinigrol, and stephacidin within a remarkable short time frame.”—Dale L. Boger, Scripps Research Institute
