Materials

F. Albert Cotton Award In Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry: François P. Gabbaï

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Sponsor: F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund

Citation: For his work on the synthesis of electron-deficient main group compounds and the study of their anion binding and redox properties.

Current position: Arthur E. Martell Chair of Chemistry, Texas A&M University; associate editor, Organometallics

Education: M.S., chemistry, University of Bordeaux I; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Texas, Austin

Gabbaï on what gets him inspired: “I am immensely inspired by my contemporaries, especially by those pushing the reach of our discipline to uncharted areas of biology and materials science. What fascinates me in these scientists is their ability to quickly identify problems outside of their area of classical training and understand how chemistry can be used to address these problems.”

What his colleagues say: “He has expanded the boundaries of main-group chemistry in ways that could only have been dreamed about a few years ago and is a sure bet for future trail-blazing achievements.”—Marcetta Darensbourg, Texas A&M University

Article:

