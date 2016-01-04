FDA Warns Largest Indian Drugmaker

FDA last month issued a warning to India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, for violating manufacturing standards at its Halol plant, in the western state of Gujarat. In part, FDA says, the company “failed to establish and follow appropriate written procedures that are designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile.” The Halol facility is among the largest and important for Sun Pharma and produces multiple formulations, including injectable products, which are mainly exported to the U.S., its largest market, which makes up about 15% of its sales. In a statement, the company says it has been implementing corrective measures since September 2014, when FDA first inspected the facility.
