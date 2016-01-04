Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal: Annie Kersting

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment

Citation: For seminal contributions to understanding radionuclide behavior in the environment, mentoring students and postdocs, and developing successful education programs in nuclear forensics and environmental radiochemistry.

Current position: director, Glenn T. Seaborg Institute, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Education: B.A., geology and geophysics, University of California, Berkeley; M.S., Ph.D., geology and geophysics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Kersting on her role model:“One of my favorite role models is Marie Curie. She was an amazing woman, and is an inspiration to many scientists, not just women scientists. She was a brilliantly creative scientist, who, through her accomplishments, broke down many barriers for women and made it possible for my generation to have opportunities in science. Her accomplishments were far reaching. She was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize; she was the first scientist to win two Nobel Prizes; and she also was the first person to win two Nobel Prizes in two different fields, chemistry and physics. Through her accomplishments, she showed us that gender should not limit one’s ability to achieve. She was fearless in her pursuit of scientific discovery; her life has inspired many.”

What her colleagues say:“Dr. Annie Kersting is internationally recognized for research on the fate and transport of plutonium and other actinides in the environment. Her research has transformed our fundamental chemical understanding of migration of plutonium and other contaminants in the biosphere. Specifically, she showed in her seminal paper (Nature 1999, DOI: 10.1038/16231) that plutonium is not immobilized as originally thought, but can be transported on small particulates or colloids.”—Darleane Hoffman, University of California, Berkeley

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry: David L. Clark
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
F. Albert Cotton Award In Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE