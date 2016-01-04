Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal: Annie Kersting

Kersting on her role model:“One of my favorite role models is Marie Curie. She was an amazing woman, and is an inspiration to many scientists, not just women scientists. She was a brilliantly creative scientist, who, through her accomplishments, broke down many barriers for women and made it possible for my generation to have opportunities in science. Her accomplishments were far reaching. She was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize; she was the first scientist to win two Nobel Prizes; and she also was the first person to win two Nobel Prizes in two different fields, chemistry and physics. Through her accomplishments, she showed us that gender should not limit one’s ability to achieve. She was fearless in her pursuit of scientific discovery; her life has inspired many.”