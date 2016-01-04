Funds Flow To Firm’s Vanadium Batteries

UniEnergy Technologies, a stationary energy storage provider based outside Seattle, has raised $25 million from the Japanese financial firm ORIX and earlier investors. UniEnergy manufactures flow batteries for utility-scale applications. The batteries store energy in two tanks of vanadium-containing electrolyte with different levels of charge. The firm says its chemistry, developed in 2011 at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, overcomes the electrolyte stability problems of earlier vanadium-based systems.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter