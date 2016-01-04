George C. Pimentel Award In Chemical Education: Richard Moog

Sponsor: Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education
Citation: For developing and encouraging the use of innovative, student-centered teaching approaches and fostering true collaboration among professionals that benefits the entire chemical education community.
Current Position: professor of chemistry, Franklin & Marshall College; director, the POGIL Project
Education: B.A., chemistry, Williams College; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Stanford University
Moog on what he wants to accomplish in the next decade: “Simply put, I want to keep learning new things. Over the past several years, I have become interested in education research, particularly issues related to measurement and instrument development—and my scholarship is now focused in chemical education research. But I still have a lot to learn!”
What his colleagues say:“Rick has influenced hundreds of teachers and tens of thousands of students because of his tireless commitment to the learning and teaching of chemistry. I am not alone when I say that I have learned a tremendous amount from this dedicated professional who puts the needs and talents of others ahead of his own glory.”—Diane Bunce, U.S. Naval Academy
