Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

George C. Pimentel Award In Chemical Education: Richard Moog

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education

Citation: For developing and encouraging the use of innovative, student-centered teaching approaches and fostering true collaboration among professionals that benefits the entire chemical education community.

Current Position: professor of chemistry, Franklin & Marshall College; director, the POGIL Project

Education: B.A., chemistry, Williams College; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Stanford University

Moog on what he wants to accomplish in the next decade: “Simply put, I want to keep learning new things. Over the past several years, I have become interested in education research, particularly issues related to measurement and instrument development—and my scholarship is now focused in chemical education research. But I still have a lot to learn!”

What his colleagues say:“Rick has influenced hundreds of teachers and tens of thousands of students because of his tireless commitment to the learning and teaching of chemistry. I am not alone when I say that I have learned a tremendous amount from this dedicated professional who puts the needs and talents of others ahead of his own glory.”—Diane Bunce, U.S. Naval Academy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE