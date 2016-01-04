Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals

George & Christine Sosnovsky Award For Cancer Research: Juswinder Singh

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Sponsor: George & Christine Sosnovsky Endowment Fund

Citation: For pioneering the development of targeted covalent drugs that are having a transformative impact on the treatment of cancer patients.

Current position: founder and chief scientific officer, Ankaa Therapeutics

Education: B.S., biochemistry, Sussex University; Ph.D., computer-assisted drug design, University of London

Singh on what gets him inspired:“I get goosebumps thinking that I may be able to develop drugs for patients in desperate need for new therapies. I follow the Pauling principle to ‘have lots of ideas and throw away the bad ones.’ My preference is for ideas that challenge existing dogma since their impact will be greater if you are right. And I love working with others on the execution of the idea since it’s the most difficult part and it’s where small companies excel.”

What his colleagues say:“Dr. Singh’s scholarly, rational, and strategic approach to drug design has been validated, and ­breakthrough drugs are giving hope to patients struggling with deadly cancers. Through his vision, passion, and dedication, Dr. Singh has discovered a new class of therapeutics that has a major impact on extending the lives of cancer patients.”—Celia Schiffer, University of Massachusetts Medical School

Article:

