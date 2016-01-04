George A. Olah Award In Hydrocarbon Or Petroleum Chemistry: Mieczyslaw M. (Mietek) Boduszynski

Sponsor: George A. Olah Award Endowment
Citation: For his significant contributions to the understanding of the molecular composition of petroleum and for his profound influence on a generation of petroleum chemists.
Current position: retired consulting scientist, Chevron Energy Technology Co., Richmond, Calif.
Education: M.S., chemistry and chemical engineering; Ph.D., chemistry, Technical University of Silesia
Boduszynski on what gets him inspired: “What motivates me is the challenge of solving complex problems. I’ve done over 40 years of research and the outcome isn’t always what you want it to be. My work was controversial when I started, but it was validated 25 years later. I went against many paradigms, and I liked doing it.”
What his colleagues say: “More than anyone else, Mietek Boduszynski has provided a fundamental and rational basis for understanding distillation, the primary technology for downstream petroleum crude oil processing. His methods are universally employed by industry.”—Alan G. Marshall, Florida State University
