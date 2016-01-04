Glenn T. Seaborg Award For Nuclear Chemistry: E. Philip Horwitz

Sponsor: ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology
Citation: For the development of novel solvent extraction processes and extraction chromatographic materials for the analytical, preparative, and process-scale separation of actinides and fission products.
Current position: senior consulting scientist and founder, Eichrom Technologies
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Cincinnati; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Horwitz on his scientific role model: “Glenn T. Seaborg pioneered the entire field of actinide chemistry and made major contributions in modifying the periodic table of elements.”
What his colleagues say: “Phil’s special genius lay in being able to devise a complete separation cycle. ‘What goes in must come out’ is one of his manifest laws of separation.”—Bruce A. Moyer, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
