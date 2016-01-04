Advertisement

People

Harry Gray Award For Creative Work In Inorganic Chemistry By A Young Investigator: Eric J. Schelter

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Sponsor: Gray Award Endowment

Citation: For his studies on the electronic structures, bonding, and redox properties of f-block complexes for novel separations strategies.

Current position: associate professor of chemistry, University of Pennsylvania

Education: B.S., chemistry, Michigan Technological University; Ph.D., chemistry, Texas A&M University

Schelter on what gets him inspired:“For me, creativity stems from the excitement of new and unexpected results and working with students to uncover their meaning. It’s thrilling to make connections between new and established observations through the isolation of new compounds and making observations about them. It’s also great fun to think about how such observations can move us toward broader goals.”

What his colleagues say:“I give my highest recommendation in support of Eric’s nomination for this award. He has become a leader in f-element chemistry and is rapidly becoming a leader within the broader subject of inorganic chemistry. I can think of no other young inorganic chemist who is more deserving of this recognition.”—James M. Boncella, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

