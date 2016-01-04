Herbert C. Brown Award For Creative Research In Synthetic Methods: Alois Fürstner

Sponsor: Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment
Citation: For seminal contributions to methodology development in synthetic organic chemistry, especially in transition metal catalysis, and to step- and atom-economical syntheses of complex natural products.
Current position: director, Max Planck Institute for Coal Research
Education: B.S., carbohydrate chemistry, Ph.D., chemistry, Graz University of Technology
Fürstner on what gets him inspired: “Being a scientist is a privilege. It requires an analytical mindset but also has this tremendously creative aspect to it. Good science compares to the fine arts; in the end, I guess, they reflect the very same human capability. The beauty of the score of a Schubert sonata is not all that different from the splendor of a masterful synthesis blueprint.”
What his colleagues say: “Fürstner’s chemistry is characterized by efficient methods, sound mechanistic interpretations, and highly useful synthetic generalizations that serve as a useful guide for present and future organic chemists.”—Manfred Reetz, Max Planck Institute for Coal Research
