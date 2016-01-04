James Bryant Conant Award In High School Chemistry Teaching: Julia Winter

Sponsor: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Citation: For being a teacher of the absolute highest caliber who constantly challenges her students, teaches with passion and inventiveness, and accepts nothing less than excellence from them.
Current position: chemistry teacher, Detroit Country Day School, Beverly Hills, Mich.; founder and CEO, Alchemie
Education: B.S., chemistry, B.S., education, University of Minnesota; M.S., chemistry, Wayne State University
Winter on what gets her creative juices flowing:“For the past two years, I have been transforming the knowledge gained over 20 years teaching high school chemistry into mobile puzzle games for organic chemistry. Creating the balance between boredom and difficulty is the challenge for any game designer. It’s been an amazing process building these games for organic chemistry, which students will play just for fun!”
What her colleagues say: “Julia’s classroom teaches far more than chemistry. Her students learn to write persuasively, debate constructively, and think on their feet.”—Tim Bearden, Detroit Country Day School
