James Flack Norris Award In Physical Organic Chemistry: J. C. (Tito) Scaiano

Sponsor: ACS Northeastern Section
Citation: For his pioneering contribution to understanding organic photochemistry and the chemistry of short-lived reaction intermediates, and creatively applying their principles to contemporary problems.
Current position: Canada Research Chair in applied photochemistry, University of Ottawa
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Buenos Aires; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Chile
Scaiano on his current scientific goals: “Aged 70, the next decade may be the last of active research. I want to leave a legacy in the form of accomplished researchers who learned about research, teaching and ethics, not just from me, but from a group of researchers who command respect. As my coworkers face the challenges of a career and their personal lives I always tell them, ‘Let your personal life interfere with your career.’ I hope they will pass this message on.”
What his colleagues say:“Tito Scaiano is a world leader in the study of the mechanisms and kinetics of organic reactions involving short-lived reaction intermediates and in the translation of the fundamental knowledge to diverse contemporary scientific problems spanning materials, biological, and health related systems.”—Keith Ingold, National Research Council
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter