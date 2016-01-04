Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award For Interpreting Chemistry For The Public: Peter Atkins

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Sponsor: American Chemical Society

Citation: For using the written word so effectively to spread an appreciation and understanding of the contributions of chemistry to the modern world.

Current position: emeritus professor of physical chemistry, University of Oxford, and fellow of Lincoln College

Education: B.Sc., Ph.D., chemistry, University of Leicester; M.A., University of Oxford

Atkins on what gets him inspired:“Writing textbooks ignites the flame; writing books for the general public spreads it. The challenge lies at many levels. An important component is to interpret concepts and the mathematics of chemistry in a visual way, as I regard that as a very important route into people’s minds. I enjoy the pedagogical freedom of writing books for the general public, and am currently preparing a new one.”

What his colleagues say: “Although best known as a world-leading college textbook author—generations of students have benefited from his clarity of writing and intellectual rigor—no working scientist has contributed more to the dissemination of the wonders, pleasures, and importance of chemistry to daily life in the written word than Peter Atkins. He has written over 70 books, but his books for the general public cover the whole span of chemistry and its extraordinary impact in an accessible way.”—Lynn Hogue, Terrific Science

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Henry W. Heikkinen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Lawrence T. Scott
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Pure Chemistry: Jonathan S. Owen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE