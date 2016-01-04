Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Josef Michl ACS Award In Photochemistry: Frederick Lewis

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: Josef Michl Award Endowment

Citation: For his elegant, incisive research on photochemistry of molecules from ketones to DNA, and his mechanistic analyses that explain, clarify, and generalize these experimental results.

Current position: professor of chemistry, Northwestern University

Education: B.A., chemistry, Amherst College; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Rochester

Lewis on his mentor:“Robert Letsinger. Bob was a full professor at Northwestern when I joined the faculty in 1969. He was a superb scientist who, with his students, developed the methods used for the synthesis of oligonucleotides. Bob was my mentor during my early years on the faculty, introduced me to the wonders of DNA, and served as my role model for remaining engaged in research through collaboration late in my career.”

What his colleagues say: Fred has been an important figure in the areas of physical organic chemistry and organic photochemistry for more than forty years. Fred is the whole package: he does excellent research, he is a decorated teacher, and he has done great service for his field and for the ACS.”—Mark Ratner, Northwestern University

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peter A. Beak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Robert Knowles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry: Jack Saltiel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE