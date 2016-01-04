Josef Michl ACS Award In Photochemistry: Frederick Lewis

Sponsor: Josef Michl Award Endowment
Citation: For his elegant, incisive research on photochemistry of molecules from ketones to DNA, and his mechanistic analyses that explain, clarify, and generalize these experimental results.
Current position: professor of chemistry, Northwestern University
Education: B.A., chemistry, Amherst College; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Rochester
Lewis on his mentor:“Robert Letsinger. Bob was a full professor at Northwestern when I joined the faculty in 1969. He was a superb scientist who, with his students, developed the methods used for the synthesis of oligonucleotides. Bob was my mentor during my early years on the faculty, introduced me to the wonders of DNA, and served as my role model for remaining engaged in research through collaboration late in my career.”
What his colleagues say: “Fred has been an important figure in the areas of physical organic chemistry and organic photochemistry for more than forty years. Fred is the whole package: he does excellent research, he is a decorated teacher, and he has done great service for his field and for the ACS.”—Mark Ratner, Northwestern University
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter