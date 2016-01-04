Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Kathryn C. Hach Award For Entrepreneurial Success: Scott D. Allen, Geoffrey W. Coates, and Anthony R. Eisenhut

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Sponsor: Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund

Citation: For founding Novomer, a company commercializing a family of sustainable high-performance polymers and chemicals synthesized from waste gases such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide.

What their colleagues say: “Novomer’s process will positively impact the lives of people around the globe. Besides achieving up to 20–40% in cost savings compared to current production methods, Novomer’s technology allows for the use of feedstocks ranging from traditional crude oil to 100% biobased sources, which stands to substantially reduce its CO2 footprint.”—Bruce Ganem, Cornell University

Scott D. Allen

Current position: vice president for catalyst development, Novomer

Education: B.S., chemistry, Virginia Commonwealth University; Ph.D., Cornell University

Allen on his current scientific goals: “One of the most exciting parts of my work is overcoming challenges using the catalysts and chemistries core to Novomer. Whether the challenges are aimed at introducing a product for a new application or addressing a scale-up issue, I hope that I can continue finding new and meaningful challenges that can be solved with chemistry.”

Geoffrey W. Coates

Current position: Tisch University Professor, Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Cornell University

Education: B.A., chemistry, Wabash College; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Stanford University

Coates on what inspires him:“One of the most fun parts of the day for me is meeting with a small group of students or collaborators in front of a clean whiteboard and brainstorming on a topic of importance. Breaking down complex problems and building up potential solutions with a talented team of scientists is one of the best ways I know of to come up with creative research projects.”

Anthony Eisenhut

Current position: chairman of the board, Novomer

Education: B.S., animal science, Cornell University

Eisenhut on his scientific role model: “Percy Julian was a world-class chemist, a successful entrepreneur, and an agent of social change. Today, scientists and entrepreneurs lament the challenges of funding in the current global economic environment. I am sure Dr. Julian dealt with all of these challenges and more in the glare of racism. It is motivating to see such accomplishments in the face of adversity, and it pushes me to be impactful with the opportunities I am presented with.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clifford Brangwynne and William Dichtel win Blavatnik Awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2019 ACS National Award winners
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator: Seth B. Herzon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE