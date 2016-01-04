Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanoscale Patterning Via Block Copolymers

Thin films: Balancing surface tension between polymer blocks keeps segments aligned for photolithography

by Mitch Jacoby
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

An advance in formulating block copolymers (BCPs) may help electronics manufacturers exploit BCP films for making ever smaller circuit features via photolithography (Nano Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.5b04602). BCPs can spontaneously form patterns with nanosized features on surfaces. But controlling those patterns is challenging. A BCP with a low χ value, a measure of the blocks’ tendency to segregate, generally cannot form patterns with features smaller than 10 nm. High-χ BCPs can form sub-10-nm features. But the difference in surface energy between the blocks of a high-χ BCP typically causes the blocks to stack parallel to the surface, which buries the pattern, making it useless. For lithographic patterning, the blocks must line up perpendicular to the surface. Dow Chemical’s Phillip D. Hustad and coworkers have shown that using a small amount of a second BCP can solve the alignment problem. One of that BCP’s blocks balances the surface tension that drives the main BCP’s blocks to lie down on the surface, causing them instead to align vertically. The other block keeps the second BCP anchored firmly on top of the main BCP, ensuring that its blocks remain aligned vertically.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atom-sized bits debut in simple circuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robot arm carries nanoscale cargo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanostructures lift the fog

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE