National Fresenius Award: Douglas A. Mitchell

Sponsor: Phi Lambda Upsilon, The National Chemistry Honor Society
Citation: For his contributions toward the mechanistic understanding and reengineering of natural product biosynthesis.
Current position: associate professor of chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Education: B.S., chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley
Mitchell on what inspires him: “I admire a number of people for a variety of reasons. My former mentors top the role model list, and to this day, I still find myself emulating various aspects of how they run their labs. Given my interest in the mechanistic enzymology of natural product biosynthesis, I’ve been strongly influenced by Chris Walsh’s pioneering work. However, I would say my personal scientific hero is Paul Ehrlich, whose contributions to chemotherapy, medicinal chemistry, and immunology are too numerous to list here.”
What his colleagues say:“Mitchell has made immensely impressive research contributions that embrace bold and novel approaches to the potentially devastating global health issue of drug-resistant bacteria.”—Gregory S. Girolami, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
