Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

National Fresenius Award: Douglas A. Mitchell

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: Phi Lambda Upsilon, The National Chemistry Honor Society

Citation: For his contributions toward the mechanistic understanding and reengineering of natural product biosynthesis.

Current position: associate professor of chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Education: B.S., chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

Mitchell on what inspires him: “I admire a number of people for a variety of reasons. My former mentors top the role model list, and to this day, I still find myself emulating various aspects of how they run their labs. Given my interest in the mechanistic enzymology of natural product biosynthesis, I’ve been strongly influenced by Chris Walsh’s pioneering work. However, I would say my personal scientific hero is Paul Ehrlich, whose contributions to chemotherapy, medicinal chemistry, and immunology are too numerous to list here.”

What his colleagues say:“Mitchell has made immensely impressive research contributions that embrace bold and novel approaches to the potentially devastating global health issue of drug-resistant bacteria.”—Gregory S. Girolami, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE