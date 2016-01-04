Advertisement

Materials

Nobel Laureate Signature Award For Graduate Education In Chemistry: Thomas E. Albrecht-Schmitt and Matthew J. Polinski

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Citation: For the development of the chemistry of californium that demonstrates its unique role in uniting the f-block with the d-block.

What their colleagues say: “The unusual properties of the californium borate uncovered by Polinski open up new doors in actinide chemistry that no one thought ever existed. Polinski has contributed not just a single spectacular paper, but a body of work that allows the californium results to be properly evaluated.”—William J. Evans, University of California, Irvine

Thomas E. Albrecht-Schmitt

Current position: Gregory R. Choppin Chair in Chemistry, Florida State University

Education: B.S., chemistry, Southwest Minnesota State University; M.S., Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Northwestern ­University

Albrecht-Schmitt on what gets him inspired:“Among my favorite sources of inspiration is just sitting down with students and letting the conversation flow to wherever it goes. You would be surprised how many connections can be made between seemingly unrelated observations this way. I also try to get out into the wilderness as much as I can.”

Matthew J. Polinski

Current position: assistant professor of chemistry, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Education: B.A., chemistry, Washington & Jefferson College; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Notre Dame

Polinski on his scientific role model: “Without a doubt, my scientific role model is Marie Curie. She was incredibly dedicated to her work, was an extremely humble person, and valued and promoted scientific explorations. Her work in understanding the basic tenets of radioactivity affects the lives of many today.”

