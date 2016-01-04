Peter Debye Award In Physical Chemistry: Mark A. Ratner

Sponsor: E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.
Citation: For founding the field of molecular electronics; insistence that theory work with experiment; collaborative research in election transport/transfer, quantum dynamics, energy capture/storage; and related issues.
Current position: Emeritus professor of Chemistry, Northwestern University
Education: A.B., chemistry, Harvard University; Ph.D., chemistry, Northwestern University
Ratner on his current scientific goals:“I’d like to make a real contribution to the preservation of our environment. It could come from scientific work, or even political work, but we need to preserve our home.”
What his colleagues say:“In several areas of chemical science, Ratner has permanently changed the way chemists do chemistry. Ratner’s imaginative ideas, insights, methods, and useful formulations permit chemists to understand, calculate, interpret, and use theoretical methods.”—Josef Michl, University of Colorado, Boulder
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter