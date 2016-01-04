Solid State Fellowship To Mircea Dincă

Mircea Dincă, a principal investigator in the department of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the winner of the 2015 ACS ExxonMobil Solid State Faculty Fellowship.
The award, supported by the ExxonMobil Foundation and administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry, recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by an untenured faculty member at a U.S. institution. Dincă is studying the electronic and chemical properties of metal organic frameworks. He will be honored during the 2016 spring ACS national meeting in San Diego. ◾
