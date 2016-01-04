Sumitomo To Boost Touch-Screen Panels

Sumitomo Chemical plans a 40% increase in its capacity to produce polymeric touch-screen panels in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The company says the new production train—its third expansion of the plant since it opened in 2012 at a cost of $160 million—will start up in October. The panels are built into phones and other small devices that contain organic light-emitting diode displays. Sumitomo earlier said its main customer for the panels is Samsung.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter