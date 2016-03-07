BASF wins round in patent case

A U.S. International Trade Commission judge concluded in an initial patent dispute determination that Umicore infringed parts of U.S. patents held by BASF and Argonne National Laboratory relating to nickel-manganese-cobalt cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. BASF says the judge rejected Umicore’s argument that BASF’s patents are “invalid and unenforceable.” Umicore describes the judge’s determination as “mixed” and claims that it confirms the company did not directly infringe BASF’s patents. The commission is due to provide its final determination by the end of June.
