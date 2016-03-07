DuPont plans lab at German school

To develop lightweight polymers, DuPont will create a joint lab with the Aachen Center for Integrative Lightweight Production (AZL) on the campus of RWTH Aachen University. AZL is a partnership between RWTH and 57 companies, including auto and aircraft producers seeking to lower fuel consumption. Already part of AZL, DuPont hopes that the lab will draw it closer to industrial partners and academics.
