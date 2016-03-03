Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA to ban flubendiamide insecticide

Breakdown product is harmful to aquatic species, agency says

by Britt E. Erickson
March 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Environmental Protection Agency intends to cancel all uses of the pesticide flubendiamide, claiming that it poses a health risk to aquatic invertebrates, the agency announced on March 1.

Flubendiamide breaks down in the environment into a more toxic, persistent material that can harm several aquatic species, EPA says.

In February, EPA asked Bayer CropScience, which makes the pesticide, to voluntarily cancel uses of the chemical. The company refused to do so and is seeking an administrative hearing to review the product’s safety data.

EPA’s move to cancel flubendiamide products disappoints Bayer and growers, particularly producers of tree nuts. Bayer says EPA is putting too much trust in computer modeling and predictive toxicology capabilities, claiming that these methods “exaggerate environmental risk.”

The agency’s decision will prohibit use of the insecticide on more than 200 crops in the U.S., including soybeans, almonds, tobacco, peanuts, cotton, lettuce, alfalfa, tomatoes, watermelon, and bell peppers.

“This would be a significant loss for growers of pistachios,” Richard Matoian, executive director of American Pistachio Growers, says. Without flubendiamide, growers will have difficulty controlling pests such as the navel orange worm and the peach twig borer, which are now significantly impacting pistachio production in California, he says. The agency’s move will force tree nut growers to resort to older, less effective insecticides, Matoian adds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE