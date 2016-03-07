Microbes help make ambergris scent

Firmenich says it has scaled up a new route to Ambrox, a woody-scented fragrance molecule, with an assist from microbes. Ambrox , known generically as ambroxide, is a component of ambergris, an excretion from the digestive tract of sperm whales. Because ambergris is rare, the fragrance industry has long relied on a semisynthetic process to make it from sclareol, which is isolated from the herb clary sage. Firmenich scientists engineered microbes to make sclareol from sugar.
