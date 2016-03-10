Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Agilent Technologies invests in sequencing firm Lasergen

by Ann M. Thayer
March 10, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nucleic Acids Research
Lasergen’s photocleavable terminators are based on 3ʹ-OH unblocked nucleotides.
Structure of Lasergen’s photocleavable terminators based on 3’-OH unblocked nucleotides
Credit: Nucleic Acids Research
Lasergen’s photocleavable terminators are based on 3ʹ-OH unblocked nucleotides.

Agilent Technologies is putting its muscle behind the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology firm Lasergen. The instrumentation giant is investing $80 million in the hopes that Lasergen’s sequencing chemistry will yield Agilent its first NGS system.

For its money, Agilent gets a 48% stake in Houston-based Lasergen and the option to acquire the rest for $105 million within two years.

“An NGS platform would enhance Agilent’s competitive positioning, given the company’s existing expertise in complementary areas of the workflow,” including sample prep, arrays, and automation, Goldman Sachs stock analyst Isaac Ro said in a recent report to clients.

Lasergen has been trying to commercialize technology that emerged from Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine around 2002. The 20-person company talked publicly about building a prototype system in 2011 but has been quiet for the past four years.

Agilent is betting on Lasergen’s chemistry translating into faster, cheaper, and more accurate sequencing than existing methods. Although NGS competitors such as Illumina and Pacific Biosciences use similar cleavable labels to image gene sequences, Lasergen claims that its photocleavable terminators offer more robust properties and faster reaction kinetics.

And rather than pursue the high-end research market, Agilent intends to target clinical NGS applications with an integrated system and workflow for routine analysis.

Although Ro has his doubts about how well Lasergen’s technology will ultimately compete against others, the new partners are confident that they can develop a system within three to four years and that it will find a place in a clinical market they predict will be worth at least $2 billion annually.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Illumina to pay $8 billion to bring Grail back into fold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Illumina to buy DNA sequencing competitor for $1.2 billion
Agilent buys capillary electrophoresis expert

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE