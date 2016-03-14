Advertisement

March 14, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 11

For more than 50 years, the pioneer in laser spectroscopy, nanoscience, and cancer treatment has inspired students

Cover image:

Credit:

Analytical Chemistry

Meet Mostafa A. El-Sayed, 2016 Priestley Medalist

Bringing research into teaching labs

Students gain research experience by working on faculty projects in teaching labs

C&EN profiles WuXi AppTec, Chinese contract research giant

Ge Li, founder of world’s largest CRO, claims no interest in launching his own drugs or relisting on a Chinese stock exchange

  • Policy

    Federal R&D programs lift small firms

    Funding for high-risk, early-stage R&D helps fledgling businesses overcome technical hurdles

  • Business

    In Li’s words

    Excerpts from C&EN’s Feb. 24 interview with WuXi AppTec founder and Chief Executive Officer Ge Li

  • Drug Discovery

    Drugmakers tackle hearing loss

    Decibel and other start-ups see opportunity in growing epidemic

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Making mannopeptimycins

First total synthesis of antibiotic natural products could lead to more potent analogs

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Alcohol-free beer may boost breast milk supply while still tasting good, and a new enzyme strips brews of buttery notes

 

