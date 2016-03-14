Meet Mostafa A. El-Sayed, 2016 Priestley Medalist

March 14, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 11
For more than 50 years, the pioneer in laser spectroscopy, nanoscience, and cancer treatment has inspired students
Cover image:
Credit:
Students gain research experience by working on faculty projects in teaching labs
Ge Li, founder of world’s largest CRO, claims no interest in launching his own drugs or relisting on a Chinese stock exchange
Funding for high-risk, early-stage R&D helps fledgling businesses overcome technical hurdles
Excerpts from C&EN’s Feb. 24 interview with WuXi AppTec founder and Chief Executive Officer Ge Li
Decibel and other start-ups see opportunity in growing epidemic
First total synthesis of antibiotic natural products could lead to more potent analogs