BASF, AMSC pursue superconducting wire

American Superconductor (AMSC), a leading producer of high-temperature superconducting wire, is joining with BASF to develop a new, low-cost manufacturing process for the wire. The companies hope to combine AMSC’s expertise in superconducting wire manufacturing with BASF’s solution deposition technology. AMSC has been developing superconducting wire applications for electric utilities and the U.S. Navy. Such wires can carry 200 times the electric current of conventional wires, the firm says.
