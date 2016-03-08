Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF mulls a bid for DuPont

But analysts think breaking up Dow-DuPont deal is too pricey

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Read C&EN’s full coverage of the Dow-DuPont merger:
ACS members can also watch an archived version of a webinar with C&EN’s Alex Tullo on the future of R&D at DuPont.

Analysts doubt BASF’s purported interest in DuPont will yield a bid that would scuttle the merger that Dow Chemical and DuPont shook hands on in December.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Friday, March 4, citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the German chemical giant is working with investment banks to craft a potential offer for DuPont.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
BASF may be working on a deal to get its hands on DuPont’s agriculture business.
BASF tank, slightly out of focus, behind some wheat looking plant.
Credit: BASF
BASF may be working on a deal to get its hands on DuPont’s agriculture business.

Dow and DuPont announced their $130 billion merger on Dec. 11. The companies plan to combine later this year, shed about $3 billion in costs, and then split into three separate firms involved in agriculture, polymers, and specialty chemicals.

Forming a seed and crop protection firm to leapfrog Monsanto was one of the motivations of the deal. Already, other companies in the sector are following suit. Last month,ChemChina agreed to purchase Syngenta for $43 billion. Syngenta fended off a hostile bid from Monsanto last year.

BASF’s agriculture unit is smaller than Dow’s or DuPont’s, and unlike its rivals, BASF has no significant seed business.

BASF may have been in the hunt for DuPont’s agriculture business since last fall. According to a prospectus filed for the Dow-DuPont merger, an unnamed company, thought by observers to be BASF, made overtures to DuPont officials about a possible cash acquisition of the firm’s agrochemicals unit or a wider transaction. But negotiations were never initiated.

Analysts think a bid to derail the Dow-DuPont deal is a long shot. “A rival spoiler bid still seems unlikely in our view,” Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander wrote to clients.

“We just don’t see it,” wrote Sanford C. Bernstein stock analysts Jeremy Redenius and Jonas Oxgaard.

They argue that a BASF-DuPont deal wouldn’t yield nearly the cost synergies of the Dow-DuPont combination. DuPont would be forced to pay a $1.9 billion breakup fee to Dow. And it would be hard for BASF to swallow the $72 billion it would have to pay to entice DuPont to renege on its commitment to Dow.

A more attractive option for BASF in agriculture, the Bernstein analysts say, is a joint venture with, or even a purchase of, Monsanto. The two companies already have a technical collaboration.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Activist investors attack Clariant-Huntsman deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antitrust review delays ChemChina’s Syngenta purchase
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer clinches deal for Monsanto

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE