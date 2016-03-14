BMS fosters biotech in Kendall Square

Bristol-Myers Squibb has become a sponsor at LabCentral, a shared laboratory space in Cambridge, Mass., for biotech start-ups. The sponsorship will allow BMS to nominate two start-ups each year for a spot at LabCentral’s Kendall Square facilities; winners of the two so-called Golden Tickets will receive underwritten bench space for one scientist for one year and a priority spot on the waiting list for more space. BMS’s support of start-ups in the Boston area comes as the company builds a research facility in Kendall Square set to open in early 2018.
