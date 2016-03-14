Advertisement

Synthesis

Dual C–H/C–H asymmetric cross-coupling unveiled

Twofold functionalization offers a green approach to generating planar chiral ferrocenes for applications as ligands and catalysts

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Although chemists have turned modifying unreactive C–H bonds into a routine event in organic synthesis, now and again a new approach still turns up. In one of the latest examples, De-Wei Gao, Qing Gu, and Shu-Li You of Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry have reported an asymmetric twofold C–H oxidative cross-coupling reaction of ferrocenes with heteroarenes that takes place without having to first prefunctionalize one or the other aryl coupling partners, which is usually required in cross-coupling strategies (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b00127). The new reaction is a greener, less expensive method for preparing planar chiral ferrocenes, which are useful as chiral ligands and as asymmetric catalysts, You says. The team’s strategy involves a palladium catalyst with a protected chiral amino acid ligand that proceeds in a twofold manner, first activating the ferrocene and then the heteroarene. The atom-economical reaction avoids the need for an aryl halide or aryl organometallic precursor, proceeds using oxygen in the air as an oxidant instead of a metal oxidant, and doesn’t need a significant excess of either coupling partner. The team shows that the ferrocene derivatives can be developed as N,O and N,S and N,P bidentate planar chiral ligands and as chiral catalysts.

Reaction scheme shows double C–H activation of ferrocene and benzoheteroaryl groups to form chiral ferrocene-based derivatives.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

