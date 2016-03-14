Hellma buys probes maker Axiom

The Hellma Group, a German maker of optical components, has purchased Axiom Analytical, a Tustin, Calif.-based producer of online spectroscopy probes for process monitoring. Customers use the probes to monitor batch reactions, says Mike Doyle, one of Axiom’s founders. Axiom has annual sales of about $2 million and 10 employees, all of whom will join Hellma. The German firm has sales in excess of $40 million and 380 employees.
