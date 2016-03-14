Advertisement

Education

Local sections name their volunteers of the year

Highlights from the 2016 Local Section Outreach Volunteers of the Year activities

by Linda Wang
March 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
The American Chemical Society Committee on Community Activities (CCA) has named its 2016 Local Section Outreach Volunteers of the Year. CCA established the award in 2013 to recognize and honor outstanding local section volunteers (C&EN, April 8, 2013, page 43).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angelo Cassar
Dressed in an Iron Man suit, Stickles creates fog rings during the Midland Section's Sci-Fest.
A man in an ironman suit doing a chemistry activity.
Credit: Angelo Cassar
Dressed in an Iron Man suit, Stickles creates fog rings during the Midland Section’s Sci-Fest.

This year’s awardees are Heather Abbott-Lyon of the Georgia Section, Lisa Balbes of the St. Louis Section, Laura Caroline Brown of the Southern Indiana Section, Mark DeCamp of the Detroit Section, Salim Diab of the Joliet Section, Michael Ducey of the Kansas City Section, John Dennis Ergle of the Central North Carolina Section, George Fisher of the South Florida Section, Ping Furlan of the New York Section, Harriet Hamilton of the Chattanooga Section, Joanna Hinton of the Toledo Section, Elliott B. Hulley of the Wyoming Section, Jennifer Kelley of the South Carolina Section, Kathryn Kuhr of the New Haven Section, Avrom Litin of the Chicago Section, Gregory Love of the Northeast Tennessee Section, Lynn E. Maelia of the Mid-Hudson Section, Kim M. Morehouse of the Chemical Society of Washington, Edward Movitz of the Ole Miss Section, George Negrete of the San Antonio Section, Victoria Nguyen of the Illinois Heartland Section, Carl Salter of the Lehigh Valley Section, Frank Salter of the Mark Twain Section, Brian Salvatore of the Northwest Louisiana Section, Alison Sheridan-Brennan of the Binghamton Section, Dave Stickles of the Midland Section, Thomas Straub of the Philadelphia Section, Colleen Taylor of the Virginia Section, Jim Tung of the Portland Section, Donna Wiedemann of the Cincinnati Section, and Angela Willson of the Kalamazoo Section.

Their citations are available at goo.gl/Rlr5kO.

Pictures on this page highlight some of the awardees’ volunteer activities.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Milt Levenberg
Frank Salter engages the public in hands-on chemistry activities at the ACS tent during the Illinois State Fair. More than 10,000 people visited the tent.
A man doing a chemistry demonstration with a young girl.
Credit: Milt Levenberg
Frank Salter engages the public in hands-on chemistry activities at the ACS tent during the Illinois State Fair. More than 10,000 people visited the tent.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Arlene Garrison
Balbes prepares teaching materials for the 2013 National Scout Jamboree, in West Virginia, where roughly 500 scouts earned their chemistry merit badge.
A woman in a tent.
Credit: Arlene Garrison
Balbes prepares teaching materials for the 2013 National Scout Jamboree, in West Virginia, where roughly 500 scouts earned their chemistry merit badge.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Missouri Western State University Department of Chemistry
Ducey conducts a fire bottle demonstration during Super Science Saturday at Missouri Western State University.
A man doing a chemistry experiment.
Credit: Missouri Western State University Department of Chemistry
Ducey conducts a fire bottle demonstration during Super Science Saturday at Missouri Western State University.
A man showing a group of students a chemistry experiment.
Credit: Travis Williams
Diab engages students in chemistry activities during a forensics summer camp at the University of St. Francis.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

