Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Making mannopeptimycins

First total synthesis of antibiotic natural products could lead to more potent analogs

by Bethany Halford
March 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The bacteria-battling natural products known as mannopeptimycins have been known to go mano a mano against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus and win handily. The mannopeptimycins have an unusual structure and a novel mode of action, making them an interesting target for chemical synthesis because analogs might improve their antibacterial activity or reveal more details about how they work. But preparing the cyclic hexapeptides decorated with sugar groups has proven challenging. Chemists have made pieces of these compounds, but until now, a total synthesis of the entire structure with its attached sugars has been elusive. The biggest hurdle has been generating an N-glycosylated guanidine moiety in the molecule. No such chemical motif has ever been found in any other natural product. Chemists led by Gong Chen of Nankai University were able to add the sugar unit to the hindered guanidine nitrogen by using gold catalysis and incorporated this transformation into the first total syntheses of mannopeptimycins α and β (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b01384). They hope the advance will enable exploration of previously inaccessible mannopeptimycin derivatives.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glionitrins synthesized for the first time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indole alkaloid biosynthetic pathways unraveled
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Complex Ring Systems Made Quick And Easy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE