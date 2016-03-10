Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

PCR offers new way to detect disease antibodies

DNA-based method is 1,000 times as sensitive as current diagnostic techniques

by Erika Gebel Berg, special to C&EN
March 10, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Schematic of PCR-based disease-detection method.
Credit: ACS Cent. Sci.

To diagnose some conditions, such as autoimmune disease, doctors often look for certain antibodies in patients’ blood. Unfortunately, these proteins can be few and far between.

Now, researchers have developed a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method for detecting such antibodies that is 1,000 times as sensitive as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), the gold-standard test (ACS Cent. Sci. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.5b00340).

In ELISA, antigen proteins sit on a plastic slide and bind to antibodies present in a sample, capturing them for detection. But “some antigen proteins unfold when bound to the ELISA plate,” which prevents antibodies from binding them, says Carolyn R. Bertozzi, a chemist at Stanford University and editor-in-chief of ACS Central Science. Also, ELISA isn’t usually sensitive enough to detect the low antibody levels in saliva or urine or in blood during the early stages of a disease.

In the new study, Bertozzi’s team wanted to detect antibodies associated with autoimmune thyroid disease. These antibodies bind the protein thyroglobulin.

The researchers first attached thyroglobulin (beige) to one of two different DNA sequences (red, green). Then they incubated these conjugates with a blood sample containing thyroglobulin antibodies (Y shapes).

Because the antibodies bind two thyroglobulin molecules, the antibodies bring the tethered DNA strands close to each other. The scientists added a piece of DNA bridging the two types of strands (shown). The team used PCR to amplify a piece of DNA that contained the two linked sequences. They detected it using gel electrophoresis.

The method detected 100 to 100,000 antibodies in 2 µL of serum, Bertozzi says .

Mark W. Pandori of the University of California, San Francisco, says this approach appears to be sensitive enough to detect antibodies in saliva, which would be helpful for diagnostics in resource-poor areas.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA offers new way to find antibodies and diagnose disease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers Outline New Strategy For FRET Biosensors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA Trio Assembles To Detect Proteins In New Assay

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE