Partnership targets glucaric acid derivatives

The Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, a technology developer, will work with the industrial biotechnology start-up Kalion to develop renewable chemicals based on glucaric acid. The acid was identified in a 2004 report by the U.S. Department of Energy as one of 12 top chemicals that can be made from biomass. Kalion produces the intermediate via fermentation. Last year, competitor Rivertop Renewables began commercial production of glucaric acid for use in corrosion inhibitors and dishwasher detergent.
