Nippon Shokubai and LG Chem have settled a patent infringement lawsuit that Shokubai filed in South Korea in 2014 related to making superabsorbent polymers. Shokubai, the world’s top producer of superabsorbents, filed a similar suit against Sumitomo Seika Chemicals in Japan last month.
Covestro, formerly Bayer MaterialScience, has inked an agreement with Japan’s Nanodax to develop composites made from polycarbonate and glass wool. The small-diameter glass wool fibers, Covestro says, are more flexible than the glass fibers conventionally used to reinforce thermoplastics.
Dorf Ketal Chemicals has acquired FlowChem Technologies, a U.S. provider of specialty chemicals used in oil drilling. The Indian firm says the purchase will help it access the U.S. market and enhance its offerings to drillers operating off the coast of Brazil.
NexWafe, a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, has raised $6.6 million in a first round of funding from private equity firm Lynwood. NexWafe makes monocrystalline silicon wafers using chemical vapor deposition, a process it claims is cheaper than slicing wafers from silicon ingots.
Sanofi and Merck & Co. intend to dissolve a 22-year-old European vaccines joint venture. Vaccine businesses now in the venture, which had sales last year of about $900 million, will return to the companies’ own operations.
PeptiDream has licensed its peptide discovery platform to Eli Lilly & Co. The Japanese peptide firm will receive up-front and technology access payments. It’s eligible for milestone payments on candidates that arise from Lilly’s use of the technology.
Sarepta Therapeutics plans to close its early-stage research and research manufacturing facility in Corvallis, Ore., and consolidate at its two sites in Massachusetts. Some employees will move, but a reported 30 positions will be eliminated.
