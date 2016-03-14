Sasol delays part of new cracker

Sasol says start-up of some of the derivative units in its $9 billion ethylene complex now under construction in Lake Charles, La., will be delayed a year, until 2019. The South African company says cost control will remain a top priority given the “uncertain economic environment.” Sasol cited the impact of low oil prices in its previous decision to put a gas-to-liquids facility adjacent to the cracker on hold. A detailed review of the cracker cost and schedule is expected to be released by midyear.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter