WuXi opens new manufacturing base

WuXi AppTec’s small-molecule manufacturing subsidiary, Shanghai Syn-The-All, has started operations at its new process development and commercial-scale production site in Changzhou, China. So far, the firm has opened one plant and buildings for administration and R&D. When completed, the facility will consist of nine manufacturing units fitted with total reactor volume of more than 1,000 m3. It will employ some 500 scientists and quadruple Syn-The-All’s capacity.
