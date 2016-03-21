3M debuts R&D laboratory …

3M has opened a $150 million R&D building at its headquarters in St. Paul. The 44,000-m2 facility will bring together under one roof up to 700 scientists previously housed in different buildings. 3M says the lab opens up collaboration opportunities for scientists working on diverse products such as higher-energy batteries, ceramics, and electronics. “You must devote time, energy, and capital to encourage a culture where people feel empowered,” says Chief Technology Officer Ashish Khandpur.
